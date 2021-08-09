With 35,499 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, India's active caseload declines to 4,02,188

New Delhi: India witnessed 35,499 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed on Monday (August 9, 2021) morning. The country's active caseload saw a drop of 4,634 and has now further declined to 4,02,188.

There were also 447 fresh coronavirus-related fatalities and 39,686 recoveries in India between Sunday and Monday morning. With this, the death toll has now increased to 4,28,309, whereas, the total number of recoveries stands at 3.11 crore.

COVID-19 Delta Plus cases rise

Amid the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, the Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra increased to 45, state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed on Sunday. Tope said that the number of Delta Plus cases of COVID-19 has increased from 21 and now includes 27 men and 18 women. Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19-hit state in India, has 45 delta plus patients from Jalgaon (13), Ratnagiri (11), Mumbai (6), Thane (5), Pune (3), and one each from Palghar, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and Beed.

Study on mixing and matching Covaxin and Covishield shows better result

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that a study on mixing and matching of two COVID-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield, shows better results. It stated that immunisation with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited 'better immunogenicity'.

