Uttarakhand

8 killed as van falls into gorge near Pithoragarh road in Uttarakhand's Champawat

The accident occurred when the vehicle was en route to a ghat cremation ground, police said.

8 killed as van falls into gorge near Pithoragarh road in Uttarakhand's Champawat
ANI photo

Dehradun: At least eight people were on Sunday killed and 11 others injured after a pickup van fell into a deep gorge near Pithoragarh road in Uttarakhand's Champawat district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Champawat Dhirendra Gunjyal said that the accident occurred when the vehicle was en route to a ghat cremation ground. 

He added that he was supervising the rescue operation in the area and all the injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

"We are trying to retrieve all these six bodies," Gunjyal said. 

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of more casualties saying a search was on for more bodies.

(With inputs from agencies)

UttarakhandChampawatPithoragarh road
