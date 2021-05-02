Dehradun: District magistrates of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar extend 'Corona Curfew' till 5 am on May 6

Uttarakhand: Dehradun district magistrate extends 'Corona Curfew' till 5 am on May 6 pic.twitter.com/grQghNGQkE — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

On Sunday, a curfew was announced in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town's municipal areas. The curfew will also come into force in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district between April 27 and May 3.

Uttarakhand registered 4,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths and 1,748 recoveries on Sunday. The state accounts for 35,864 active cases, while the death toll reached 2,164, as per the state health ministry data.

