After Ranu Mondal, a video of Lucknow Uber driver's rendition of Nazar Ke Saamne goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Days after Ranu Mondal's viral video from Ranaghat station made her an overnight star, a video of an Uber driver from Lucknow went viral on social media. His soulful rendition of popular Kumar Sanu song 'Nazar Ke Saamne' broke the internet and he got instant recognition from Uber and Youtube.

A Twitter user named Gaurav posted the video on Twitter and wrote, "Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. "

Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye.

Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber pic.twitter.com/G4zu8u2531 — #SavePriyanshu (@crowngaurav) September 14, 2019

To which the official Twitter handle of Uber replied saying that he has received compliments in the past for his musical rides. “Mr Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We’re glad to hear this #UberStar’s passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet, " Uber India wrote.

Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet. — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019

Youtube's official Twitter handle too replied to the video shared by Gaurav. They wrote, "Thanks for introducing us to Vinod and his amazing voice - always exciting to come across new creators!"

Meanwhile, Ranu Mondal has already recorded three songs with Himesh Reshammiya. Her first music video Teri Meri Kahaani was released a few days ago.