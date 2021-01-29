Bear chases a skier down a mountain slope in Romania - scary video goes viral

New Delhi: In a high octane chase between a man sking and a brown bear, the man won due to his presence of mind.

The horrfying scenes unfolded at a ski resort in Romania when a skier was spotted being chased a bear. People sitting on chairlifts watched in horror as the scene took place just below them.

In the 39-second clip, a man is seen skiing at jet speed down a mountain as a bear follows him. The skier tries everything to get rid of the bear finally, in a final attempt he threw his backback into the snow. That managed to distract the bear which eventually gave the skier the time to scramble to safety.

The incident took place on January 23, when the onlookers at Predeal, Romania watched the scary scene as the bear chased the skier down the mountain slope. They tried to warn the skier of the danger and are heard shouting and whistling to distract the bear.

The authorities in the area have reportedly promised to investigate the event and relocate the bear to a safer area.