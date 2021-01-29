हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Viral

Bear chases a skier down a mountain slope in Romania - scary video goes viral

In a high octane chase between a man sking and a brown bear, the man won due to his presence of mind. The horrfying scene unfolded at a ski resort in Romania when a skier was spotted being chased a bear. People sitting on chairlifts watched in horror as the scene took place just below them.

Bear chases a skier down a mountain slope in Romania - scary video goes viral
(Screengrab from video)

New Delhi: In a high octane chase between a man sking and a brown bear, the man won due to his presence of mind.

The horrfying scenes unfolded at a ski resort in Romania when a skier was spotted being chased a bear. People sitting on chairlifts watched in horror as the scene took place just below them.

In the 39-second clip, a man is seen skiing at jet speed down a mountain as a bear follows him. The skier tries everything to get rid of the bear finally, in a final attempt he threw his backback  into the snow. That managed to distract the bear which eventually gave the skier the time to scramble to safety.

Watch Video here:

The incident took place on January 23, when the onlookers at Predeal, Romania watched the scary scene as the bear chased the skier down the mountain slope. They tried to warn the skier of the danger and are heard shouting and whistling to distract the bear.

The authorities in the area have reportedly promised to investigate the event and relocate the bear to a safer area.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral newsviral storyViral video
Next
Story

Delhi doctor gets vaccine without wife, leaves her fuming, couple's hilarious conversation goes viral
  • 1,07,01,193Confirmed
  • 1,53,847Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M6S

DNA: How did farmers' protest deviate from its path?