Bizarre! Video Of Father And Daughter Getting Married Goes Viral; Leaves Internet Divided - Watch

A viral video has left netizens stunned, showing a 24-year-old woman claiming she has married her 50-year-old biological father, igniting intense debates on morality and societal ethics surrounding such an unconventional and incestuous relationship.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Samajwadi Party leader Jay Singh Yadav, has amassed over 5 lakh views. In it, the woman, dressed in a red saree with sindoor and a mangalsutra, is seen addressing bystanders, stating, "This is my father, and now we have shown the world that we are happily married." Her father, standing beside her, affirmed the relationship, saying, "Yes, she is my daughter. So what is the problem in this?"

एक बेटी ने अपने बाप से शादी कर ली और बाप ने अपनी बेटी से शादी कर ली।



हिंदू रीति रिवाज के अनुसार सादी मंदिर में संपन्न हुई उसके बाद मीडिया से बात की किसी को अब दिक्कत नहीं होनी चाहिए दोनों सहमत हैं दोनों राजी हैं। pic.twitter.com/cSY6Yytcv5 — Jaysingh Yadav SP (@JaysinghYadavSP) November 27, 2024

When someone in the crowd questioned the woman about feeling ashamed, the father retorted, "In which era are you living? Why be ashamed?" The duo also responded to queries about why they made the video public, with the woman explaining that it was to silence those who gossiped about their bond.

"I started liking him long ago and decided to get married. Now we are married," the woman stated in the clip, further intensifying the uproar.