BJP Chief JP Nadda’s ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ speech in West Bengal has netizens in splits - Watch

New Delhi: There cannot be enough versions of the viral ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme. You must have come across numerous celebrities, film stars and sportspersons ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ videos, but this time the meme was adopted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda.

During a rally, while addressing the people of West Bengal for the upcoming polls in the state, BJP Chief took his own chances at the viral trend.

Addressing a prodigious rally in West Bengal’s Anandpuri, Nadda gave his own spin to the viral catchphrase.

In the video, JP Nadda can be seen standing at the podium and saying (in hindi), “Yeh Bengal ki prabuddh janta hai, yeh hum sab hai, aur Bengal main parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai.”

The ‘pawri’ fever appears to be spreading beyond the internet. The netizens couldn’t keep calm after the video of JP Nadda was retweeted by BJP worker Kapil Mishra.

Take a look at the video here:

The crowd can also be seen rejoicing over Nadda’s ‘pawri’ promise to bring ‘parivartan’ (change) in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections.