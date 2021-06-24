Bride calls off wedding after groom fails to read Hindi newspaper

New Delhi: Indian weddings are a full package of entertainment as they contain a variety of scenes, from comedy to drama. But sometimes the wedding ceremony also has plot twists due to which wedding is called off.

Such a plot twist was witnessed in a wedding ceremony when the bride called off the wedding as she found out that his to-be husband could not read the Hindi newspaper.

The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district where a bride called off her wedding and refused to get married after finding out that his groom failed to read when she asked him to. However, the groom was not illiterate but he needed spectacles to read.

On the wedding day, the guests were treated with great care and the groom was seated on the royal wedding chair. Meanwhile, the bride’s family noticed that the groom was constantly wearing a pair of glasses which initiated the suspicions about the groom's weak eyesight.

Hearing that the groom couldn’t see without wearing glasses, the bride was shocked and refused to marry him and also asked him to read the paper to clarify her doubt, and the groom's failure to do so led to the cancellation of the wedding.

According to reports, the bride’s family not only called off the wedding but also filed a case against the groom and his family. Arjun Singh, a resident of village Jamalipur of Sadar Kotwali area, fixed the marriage of his daughter Archana with Shivam, a resident of Achalda town under Banshi police station. The girl’s father saw that Shivam was a literate man and fixed the wedding for June 20.

Meanwhile, the bride’s father said that when he saw the groom for the first time before fixing their marriage, he thought that he must be wearing glasses for style. But on the day of the wedding he found out the truth about the groom’s weak eye-sight, so he refused to marry off his daughter with the groom.

