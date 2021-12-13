'Chak de phatte India': Harnaaz Sandhu after being crowned Miss Universe 2021, watch viral video

New Delhi: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Monday (December 13) made India proud by bringing home the Miss Universe 2021 crown during the event held in Eilat, Israel.

The 21-year old joined Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta in the elite list.

These looks are everything! #MISSUNIVERSE

After being crowned, Harnaaz was seen celebrating on the stage with her fellow contestants.

Expressing pride in the country's win, she said, "Chak de phatte India, chak de phatte."

WATCH:

Harnaaz edged out the first runner up Paraguay and the second runner up South Africa.

Mexico`s Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor.

During the final question and answer round, the top three contestants from India, Paraguay and South Africa were asked what advice would they give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

To this, India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu answered, "Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you're unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand."

"Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own.

"I believed in myself and that's why I'm standing here today," the Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, added.

WATCH:

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE

While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

The ceremony was hosted by Steve Harvey and saw performances by American singer JoJo.

FINAL STATEMENT: Paraguay. #MISSUNIVERSE

FINAL STATEMENT: South Africa. #MISSUNIVERSE

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari Lopez, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer.

