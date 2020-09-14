हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shashi Tharoor

Chetan Bhagat asks Shashi Tharoor to praise him with 'big words', here's how Congress MP responded

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is famous for his grasp over English language and his unending vocabulary. Tharoor regularly uses words that common English speaking people  have not even heard of but he always succeeds in making news by using his wide vocabulary.

Chetan Bhagat asks Shashi Tharoor to praise him with &#039;big words&#039;, here&#039;s how Congress MP responded

This time it was no different as the Congress MP was on target while responding to a request of the author Chetan Bhagat. On Sunday (September 13), Tharoor tweeted the link of an article written by Chetan Bhagat about how the youth of the country need to concentrate on GDP and unemployment rather than discussing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it," Tharoor tweeted.

Bhagat was very happy to earned Tahroor's praise and he thanked the Congress MP. Bhagat then made a small request to Tharoor as well. "Just one request, sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do? Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day," he said in the tweet. 

Tharoor accepted Bhagat's simple request and tweeted, "Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It’s clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today’s column."

Notably, the words used by Tharoor in his tweet do have meaning. 'Sesquipedalian' means a word being polysyllabic, 'Rodomontade' is boastful, 'convolutions' means complex, ostentation means being pretentious, 'limpid' is clear and 'perspicacity' is to be shrewd. 

