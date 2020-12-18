Cricketer Virender Sehwag's reaction to Delhi earthquake has netizens in splits

New Delhi: As the national capital was jolted with an 4.2 magnitude earthquake late on Thursday evening, cricketer Virender Sehwag had a hilarious reaction to share on social media.

His post garnered funny reactions from the Twitterati with several recounting there own experience while some asked if the cricketer was okay.

This is what Sehwag tweeted:

Sab hil gaya bhai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 17, 2020

Within minutes people started replying to his post with their own witty take on the reason for the quake.

One user agreed with Sehwag saying, "I thought in the end 2020 will take me with it."

Ha ha sach me ek sec k lie laga ki jaate jate 2020 leke jaayega — Techiemayank (@Techiemak) December 17, 2020

While another informed that he too was rattled by the quake, he said, "Everything started shaking, the doors and windows."

Darwaze khidki sb hil gye — Siddharth Mishra (@the_cool_sid) December 17, 2020

One user posted a Delhi people's reaction to the earthquake meme.

delhi people right now pic.twitter.com/DsdddlawZf — आyush Maheshwari (@indianyuvak) December 17, 2020

Though, some had other questions in mind.

Sarkar hili kya??? — Shahid Khan (@ShahidK18627918) December 17, 2020

While another user wondered about the whereabouts of Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi.

Kejariwal aur rahul Sansad mai to nahi hai. — Pankaj Agrawal (@kpankajagrawal) December 17, 2020

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake measured at 4.2 on the Richter scale and was centered around Rajasthan's Alwar at a depth of about 5 km from the ground.

These tremors were so sharp that people came out of their homes. According to preliminary information, there is no news of any loss of life or property.