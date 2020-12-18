हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virender Sehwag

Cricketer Virender Sehwag's reaction to Delhi earthquake has netizens in splits

After a 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital late on Thursday, cricketer Virender Sehwag's reaction on social media became everyone's centre of attention.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag&#039;s reaction to Delhi earthquake has netizens in splits

New Delhi: As the national capital was jolted with an 4.2 magnitude earthquake late on Thursday evening, cricketer Virender Sehwag had a hilarious reaction to share on social media.

His post garnered funny reactions from the Twitterati with several recounting there own experience while some asked if the cricketer was okay. 

This is what Sehwag tweeted: 

Within minutes people started replying to his post with their own witty take on the reason for the quake. 

One user agreed with Sehwag saying, "I thought in the end 2020 will take me with it." 

While another informed that he too was rattled by the quake, he said, "Everything started shaking, the doors and windows." 

One user posted a Delhi people's reaction to the earthquake meme.

Though, some had other questions in mind.

While another user wondered about the whereabouts of Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake measured at 4.2 on the Richter scale and was centered around Rajasthan's Alwar at a depth of about 5 km from the ground. 

These tremors were so sharp that people came out of their homes. According to preliminary information, there is no news of any loss of life or property.

