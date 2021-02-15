हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Donald Trump

Dog part of Donald Trump's security drill turns three; Muzaffarnagar police celebrate birthday

Credit: IANS

Muzaffarnagar: Muzaffarnagar police on Saturday celebrated the birthday of its sniffer dog Dicky, who was a part of the then US President Donald Trump's security drill when he visited India in 2020. 

Dicky, who turned three, was helped by his handler, Sunil Kumar, in cutting the cake. With a paper cap and a solemn expression on her face, the canine cut the cake at the police line kennel.  

The Labrador Retriever received a coat and a leash as gifts. Along with her routine meal which includes eggs, mutton, vegetables, flatbread, and milk, Dicky was fed boiled chicken as a special treat. 

"Dicky has been trained by Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Panchkula in Haryana. She was posted to Muzaffarnagar in August 2019. Since then, Dicky has been a part of operations to sniff out explosives at bus stands, railway stations, markets, and other important places,” Abdul Raees Khan, police line in-charge, was quoted as saying by IANS. 

The function was held in accordance with Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav's direction that the birthday of all police personnel be celebrated at duty premises including the police station or outpost concerned or police line.

