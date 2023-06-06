Elon Musk’s ‘Single Dot’ Cryptic Tweet Leaves Everyone Confused

Renowned for his peculiar perspectives and clever remarks, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has consistently shared his eccentric musings and witty posts on Twitter. Despite assuming the role of Twitter boss several months ago, Musk’s tweets continue to captivate the attention of social media users. Once again, Musk's latest tweet has taken the Internet by storm, albeit for a seemingly inexplicable reason. Surprisingly, his post consisted of just a solitary dot, leaving his followers to ponder over its significance and concealed message.

Musk tweeted just a 'single dot' without providing any accompanying information or further details.

Check:

. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2023

As social media users scrambled to unravel the cryptic post, netizens flooded the comment section with their speculations.

Comments such as "Mysterious..." and "It looks like a stamp from a bird’s -eye view," filled the thread, reflecting the puzzlement surrounding Musk's tweet.

Some users mused about Musk's ability to garner attention regardless of the content, stating, "This just proves that Elon can say anything and it doesn't even matter, it will still get likes, comments, and quotes.”

Others expressed disbelief, exclaiming, "Can’t believe Elon just said that.”

There were even questions about the purpose behind the tweet, with users wondering, "What’s the point here. How do I correctly finish above sentence with a "?" or "."?"

Check more reactions:

46K impression, over 1k likes with just a dot (.)

and I drop an educative content but no likes __ pic.twitter.com/otEPmdYtKe — Shrmurda___ (@Shrmurda1) June 5, 2023

Why on earth would anyone like or retweet this, is this a social experiment? — __Unacceptable Canadian Girl__ (@AreOhEssEyeEe) June 5, 2023

Dude says " . " and gets 250k likes and 15k retweets ___ — Kenny (@thatguykd67) June 6, 2023

Though the cryptic tweet hasn’t yet been decoded, it has already amassed thousands of likes and retweets. Notably, this is not the first time when Musk has tweeted a 'dot' on the platform. Earlier in February, the Tesla CEO had shared a similar post, leaving his followers confused.

Elon Musk Impressed With The Return Of McDonald's Grimace

Prior to this cryptic post, the tech billionaire also shared a funny interaction between AXE deodorants and Grimace, as McDonald's announces the return of the lovable purple monster. While the fast-food giant's latest announcement got the internet excited, Musk also seemed quite impressed.

Sharing a screenshot of a hilarious chat with Grimace, Musk wrote, "An example of great interaction between brands."

In the screenshot, McDonald tweeted a string of puzzling characters - "fhioea;odijcfaewklcldW", to which AXE responded and asked if everything was okay. To this, McDonald's Grimace gave a hilarious response and explained, "Srry I have purple hands."

AXE at the end wrote, "I forgive you."