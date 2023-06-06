topStoriesenglish2618274
Newsviral
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk’s ‘Single Dot’ Cryptic Tweet Leaves Everyone Confused

Elon Musk's latest tweet comprised just a single dot, which left his followers confused.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022.
  • He had shared a ‘single dot’ in his latest tweet.
  • Musk is known for posting weird stuff on Twitter.

Trending Photos

Elon Musk’s ‘Single Dot’ Cryptic Tweet Leaves Everyone Confused

Renowned for his peculiar perspectives and clever remarks, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has consistently shared his eccentric musings and witty posts on Twitter. Despite assuming the role of Twitter boss several months ago, Musk’s tweets continue to captivate the attention of social media users. Once again, Musk's latest tweet has taken the Internet by storm, albeit for a seemingly inexplicable reason. Surprisingly, his post consisted of just a solitary dot, leaving his followers to ponder over its significance and concealed message.

Musk tweeted just a 'single dot' without providing any accompanying information or further details.

Check:

 

 

As social media users scrambled to unravel the cryptic post, netizens flooded the comment section with their speculations.

Comments such as "Mysterious..." and "It looks like a stamp from a bird’s -eye view," filled the thread, reflecting the puzzlement surrounding Musk's tweet.

Some users mused about Musk's ability to garner attention regardless of the content, stating, "This just proves that Elon can say anything and it doesn't even matter, it will still get likes, comments, and quotes.”

Others expressed disbelief, exclaiming, "Can’t believe Elon just said that.”

There were even questions about the purpose behind the tweet, with users wondering, "What’s the point here. How do I correctly finish above sentence with a "?" or "."?"

Check more reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Though the cryptic tweet hasn’t yet been decoded, it has already amassed thousands of likes and retweets. Notably, this is not the first time when Musk has tweeted a 'dot' on the platform. Earlier in February, the Tesla CEO had shared a similar post, leaving his followers confused.

Elon Musk Impressed With The Return Of McDonald's Grimace

Prior to this cryptic post, the tech billionaire also shared a funny interaction between AXE deodorants and Grimace, as McDonald's announces the return of the lovable purple monster. While the fast-food giant's latest announcement got the internet excited, Musk also seemed quite impressed.

 

 

Sharing a screenshot of a hilarious chat with Grimace, Musk wrote, "An example of great interaction between brands."

In the screenshot, McDonald tweeted a string of puzzling characters - "fhioea;odijcfaewklcldW", to which AXE responded and asked if everything was okay. To this, McDonald's Grimace gave a hilarious response and explained, "Srry I have purple hands."

AXE at the end wrote, "I forgive you." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile