Fact Check: Is it a Pakistan MP dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'? Truth here

New Delhi: A video is making rounds on the internet with the claim that Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, is dancing on the Bollywood hit 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

However, Twitterati has clarified that the video is of Shoaib Shakoor, a choreographer. The video shared on Twitter went crazy viral with people applauding the dance skills of whom they thought was Hussain.

The man can be seen grooving to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. Have a look at the awesome performance by Shoaib:

Tip Tip Barsa Paani pic.twitter.com/0IBo4J4oqq — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) January 5, 2022

The clip was shared on January 3 on Facebook by ‘HS Studio by Bilal Saeed’ which captioned the post as ‘@shoaibshakoor on Tip tip’.

Aman Malik who was among those who shared the video claiming that the video featured Hussain admitted his mistake after several people pointed out the error.

Pakistan member of parliament, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/9XJPalb8zL — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) January 6, 2022

Thank you, I stand corrected — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) January 6, 2022

The video on Twitter shared by account Taimoor Zaman has gained 5,730 likes and 637 retweets.