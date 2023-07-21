trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638315
Flipkart Ad Hoarding Goes Viral With Clever And Quirky Message: See Photo

Flipkart stole the limelight from Samsung, Asus, Puma, and Sony. The message written on it read, “There are 7 ads around us. Har ad me jo dikhta hai, vo Flipkart pe milta hai.”

Flipkart Ad Hoarding Goes Viral With Clever And Quirky Message: See Photo

We come across many ad hoardings on the streets daily. While some go unnoticed, others intrigue us with their unconventional approach and unique designs. The higher the level of creativity, the more these ads manage to grab our attention. Ensuring that these ad hoardings are captivating and imaginative is crucial to attracting people’s interest. And it seems like e-commerce company Flipkart has mastered the art of marketing. In a brilliant move, the company has shown what outstanding marketing looks like. A particular ad hoarding to promote Flipkart’s services has caught the attention of the public and is going viral for its clever and quirky message.

Flipkart’s Ultra-marketing Move

Recently, a Twitter user named Pranav Mailarpawar shared an intriguing picture. In the image, multiple company advertisements can see seen lined up in a row. Among those, Flipkart’s hoarding stands out. Wondering how? Well, the company cleverly turned this situation into an opportunity. The e-commerce company stole the limelight from Samsung, Asus, Puma, and Sony with a captivating message. The words written on their hoarding were enough to catch everyone's attention. It said, “There are 7 ads around us. Har ad me jo dikhta hai, vo Flipkart pe milta hai (Whatever you see in every ad is available on Flipkart).”

Flipkart’s Ad Hoarding Picture Goes Viral

The e-commerce company, with a simple message, managed to achieve what it intended. The picture of Flipkart’s intriguing marketing move went viral and soon, people started dropping their comments. The reactions full of enthusiasm were enough to show the significant impact of the hoarding.

One of the Twitter users called the move “genius” and said, “Best use of Ambush Marketing. Genius is the word!”

“This is peak of copywriting and advertising creativity,” commented another user.

One user praised the company, saying, “Flipkart truly nailed it. Good marketing.”

A few users also took digs at the company.

One user said that it should be mentioned that all of these are copies available on Flipkart.

Another user mockingly remarked that at Flipkart, one can explore and find various products, but no guarantees are provided.

The tweet, in only a day, went viral and amassed 737K views.

