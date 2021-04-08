हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Giant monitor lizard spotted at a supermarket in Thailand, video surfaces - Watch

A giant lizard was seen at a supermarket knocking down the items on the shelves.

Giant monitor lizard spotted at a supermarket in Thailand, video surfaces - Watch
Monitor lizard at supermarket

What if you find yourself stuck in a shop with a gigantic creature? Won't it scare you to death or maybe you will think that you have entered a hollywood movie.

Something like that happened in Thailand, a giant lizard was seen at a supermarket knocking down the items on the shelves. After spotting the gigantic creature customers started screaming.

This huge reptile is called monitor lizard and is commonly found around Thailand. Monitor lizard is a native of Africa and Asia.

In the video this giant creature, which weighs around  80-90 kg with a length of approximately 2.6 m, can be seen crawling on the shelves, scattering the items all over the place.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral Videosgiant lizardgiant lizard at supermarket
Next
Story

Dancer changes outfit mid-performance, leaves netizens stunned: Watch

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Dispute between Maharashtra government and central government over Corona vaccine