Giant monitor lizard spotted at a supermarket in Thailand, video surfaces - Watch

What if you find yourself stuck in a shop with a gigantic creature? Won't it scare you to death or maybe you will think that you have entered a hollywood movie.

Something like that happened in Thailand, a giant lizard was seen at a supermarket knocking down the items on the shelves. After spotting the gigantic creature customers started screaming.

This huge reptile is called monitor lizard and is commonly found around Thailand. Monitor lizard is a native of Africa and Asia.

In the video this giant creature, which weighs around 80-90 kg with a length of approximately 2.6 m, can be seen crawling on the shelves, scattering the items all over the place.