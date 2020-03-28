हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Google 3D feature: How to bring these animals to your home during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic leading to a lockdown globally, people are confined to the four walls of their homes. In a bid to keep the people entertained, Google has launched a new feature allowing 3D viewing of animals.

In order to use the feature, a person will need to search the name of an animal on google. Following that, they will need to find a little box that says “Meet the (insert animal name) up close.”

The animals that can be seen using the feature are--Panda, Lion, Tiger, Cheetah, Shark, Hedgehog, Duck, Emperor penguin, Wolf, Angler fish, Goat, Rottweiler, Snakes, Eagle, Brown bear, Alligator, Horse, Shetland pony, Macaw, Pug, Turtle, Cat, Octopus and Dog.

The box will appear beneath the image search results and the Wikipedia description of the animal. Following that, the person needs to click on ‘view in 3D’ button, and then on ‘view in your space’ to see the animal in your surroundings.

However, in order to do this, google will require access to the camera attached to your desktop, laptop, or computer, so that it can insert an animal into the vicinity.

Moreover, the device has to be AR-enabled for the feature to work. For android users, an operating system of Android 7.0 or later versions is needed to install the feature. For iPhone users, an operating system of iOS 11.0 or later is needed.

