GUJARAT’S MONSOON

Gujarat’s Monsoon Fury: Crocodile Sighting In Residential Area Adds To Woes

Videos and pictures of rain-hit regions in Gujarat are circulating on social media, showing submerged roads and vehicles in knee-deep water, with people struggling to find safe locations.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
  • Videos, photos of rain-hit regions in Gujarat are circulating on social media.
  • Rescue operations are underway and many people have been shifted to safer places.
  • Dhoraji city saw 250 mm of rainfall in 14 hours, including 145 mm in just two hours.

Gujarat’s Monsoon Fury: Crocodile Sighting In Residential Area Adds To Woes The rain has not only affected daily lives but also disrupted traffic movement. (Credits: Twitter)

The past few weeks have seen heavy rainfall lashing several parts of Gujarat, including major towns and villages like Junagadh, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Saurashtra regions. Consequently, these incessant rains have led to serious flood-like conditions in low-lying areas. Videos and pictures of rain-hit regions in Gujarat are circulating on social media, showing submerged roads and vehicles in knee-deep water, with people struggling to find safe locations. ANI also shared a video depicting severe waterlogging in Rajkot's Dhoraji city, a consequence of the continuous rainfall.

As stated in the video, the city recorded around 300 mm of rainfall in the last few hours, resulting in heavy waterlogging in many areas. Rescue operations are underway and till now 70 people have been shifted to safer places.

Watch:

Dhoraji city saw 250 mm rainfall in 14 hours, including 145 mm in just two hours.

Among the deluge of videos on social media, one captured in Gir shows a scary sight — a crocodile navigating through a residential area as the water levels in the Hiran River surged dramatically.

Many other videos from the flood-affected regions have been also going viral on social media, showing people walking through flooded streets and vehicles stuck on the road.

Check:

One video shows how heavy rain in Saurashtra region, especially in Gir Somnath, has resulted in a flood-like situation.

The rain has not only affected daily lives but also disrupted traffic movement.

IMD Issues An Orange Alert

The Met Office has issued an orange alert for Gujarat for July 19 and 20, noting that the state is expected to receive “heavy to very heavy” rainfall on both days, followed by heavy rain for the next seven days.

The state administration is monitoring the monsoon and flood situation closely. The NDRF and SDRF are on high alert, and many reservoirs in the state have also been placed on high alert.

