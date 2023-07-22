Tea Controversy On Vande Bharat Express — Passenger Upset Over Halal Certified Packaging — Here’s What Happened

Vande Bharat Express finds itself embroiled in controversy as a video from the train has surfaced on social media. The video shows a passenger refusing to use tea packets with halal certification. The conversation between the passenger and an official quickly escalates into a heated argument, with the latter asserting that these products are vegetarian. Apparently, the passenger himself recorded the video, and he can be heard questioning the official. The video has since gone viral, sparking massive outrage on Twitter. The video begins with the passenger asking the official why the packet of masala chai offered to him is halal-certified.

The passenger can be heard saying, “Sawan ka mahina chal raha hai, aap halal chai pila rahe hain (You are serving halal tea during the month of Sawan). He added, “You know, you explain what halal-certified is. We should know it. We know ISI certificate, explain what is a halal certificate.”

Responding to this, the official attempts to explain saying, “Chai vegetarian hi hota hai, sir (Tea is always vegetarian).” Despite assuring the passenger and highlighting the green dot which signifies the product is vegetarian, the official failed to put the passenger at ease who continued saying, "I don't want any religious certification. Please keep these sentiments in mind. Put swastik certificate then.”



“Okay, will keep that in mind,” the staff politely ends the conversation.

Twitter divided on the video

The video drew numerous reactions from people who raised questions on the need for halal certification on tea premix. However, a few users also heaped praises on the railway official for not losing his calm.

IRCTC reacts

Issuing a statement, IRCTC informed that the premix tea has the mandatory FSSAI certification. "The product is 100% vegetarian with mandatory "Green Dot" indication. Further, as per the manufacturer, the product is also exported to other Countries which mandates "Halal certification" for such products," it further added while replying to the viral video.

Halal-certified food refers to food prepared, processed, adhering to Islamic dietary laws and guidelines. The term “halal” is an Arabic word, which means “permissible.”