Heartwarming video of two toddlers running to hug each other gets whole lotta love on internet

New Delhi: In case you haven't seen the adorable video of two toddlers running on New York streets to give each other a hug, we have you sorted. We have chanced upon the video of the two kids and trust us when we say it's the cutest thing on the internet as of now.

Best friends Maxwell and Finnegan, both aged two, had bumped into each other and hence, ran to share a warm hug.

Maxwell's father Michael D Cisneros recorded the sweet moment (we're glad) and shared it on Facebook with the caption, "I have no idea how to make things go viral, for those that do, please share. This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell = BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this."

The heartwarming clip has gone crazy viral and has got over 7 lakh views till now. The video, apart from Facebook, has also been shared across other social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

"Just what the world needs" and "This is just so beautiful! I hope they stay friends forever," are some of the several comments on the video.

Padma Lakshmi too shared the video and said, "What we need more of from adults too."

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments section below.