Singapore Tops List Of World’s Most Powerful Passport — Check India’s Ranking

Surpassing Japan for holding the most powerful passport among all other countries across the globe, Singapore is now in the top position, allowing visa-free access to as many as 192 global destinations. According to the latest ranking list published by Henley Passport Index on Tuesday, July 18, Japan which remained in the top spot for the last five years has now dropped to the third position, while Singapore has made it to the top. Among other countries, India has shown a significant improvement in its position by five spots from the previous year and is presently standing in the 80th position.

Countries With The Most Powerful Passports

As per the latest rankings, Singapore is in the top position, while the top-ranked Japan has dropped to the third position and is sharing the place with countries like Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden, with visa-free access to 189 countries.



India, on the other hand, is in the 80th spot, sharing the position with Togo and Senegal, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

On the contrary, countries like Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan offer the world’s weakest passports with 101, 102, and 103 ranks respectively. Pakistan stands on the 100th spot.

Check The Name Of Countries In The Top 10 Spots:

1. Singapore with visa-free travel to 192 countries.

2. Germany, Italy, and Spain with visa-free travel to 190 countries.

3. Austria, Finland, France, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, and Sweden with visa-free travel to 189 countries.

4. Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, and UK with visa-free travel to 188 countries.

5. Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland with visa-free travel to 187 countries.

6. Australia, Hungary, and Poland with visa-free travel to 186 countries.

7. Canada and Greece with visa-free travel to 185 countries.

8. Lithuania and US with visa-free travel to 184 countries.

9. Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia with visa-free travel to 183 countries.

10. Estonia and Iceland with visa-free travel to 182 countries.

Check The Name Of Countries In The Bottom 10 Spots:

94. Kosovo with visa-free travel to 42 countries.

95. Sri Lanka and Libya with visa-free travel to 41 countries.

96. Bangladesh with visa-free travel to 40 countries.

97. North Korea with visa-free travel to 39 countries.

98. Palestinian territory and Nepal with visa-free travel to 38 countries.

100. Pakistan with visa-free travel to 33 countries.

101. Syria with visa-free travel to 30 countries.

102. Iraq with visa-free travel to 29 countries.

103. Afghanistan with visa-free travel to 27 countries.