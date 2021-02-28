Huge crocodile spotted in construction site in Gujarat's Vadodara, rescued

New Delhi: A huge crocodile was rescued from a construction site from Kelanpur area in Vadodara at Gujarat on Saturday. The crocodile was about 11 feet long, news agency ANI reported.

The Wildlife Rescue Trust president informed that he received a call about the reptile being found in a ditch.

"We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department," Arvind Pawar, President of Wildlife Rescue Trust told ANI.

After being rescued, the crocodile was taken for a medical check-up it will then be released to its natural habitat.