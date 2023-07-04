IFS Officer Shares Video Of A River Being Born — Watch

There have been several occasions when social media users have been stunned by nature and its magic. Be it the skies, lakes, rivers, trees, or mountains, the amount of scenic beauty that the environment has for us is incomparable. On Tuesday, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared one such video on Twitter, which has taken everyone by surprise. He shared a video showing the birth of a river and captioned it, “This is how rivers are made. Forest is the mother of the river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with our team.”

In the video shared by Parveen Kaswan, you can see how a river is made. The water of the river can be seen passing through the forest making its way to the high and low land, establishing its route. The IFS officer shared a thread of photos, where several officials can be seen walking with the flow of water. He also posted a photo where a police officer can be seen waiting for the stream on the other end.

This is how rivers are made. Forest is the mother of river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with team. pic.twitter.com/Nfdtqy8dSr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2023

A Twitter user came up with an elaborate tweet over the video and wrote, “Our forests are the mother of rivers and in their lap, the rivers take birth and flourish. Rivers spread on the forest land making their way and giving birth to a water stream. Going forward this water stream is only called a river.”

Internet is in awe after watching the viral video

The video shared by the bureaucrat is getting viral on Twitter. More than four lakh people have watched it so far. Several Twitter users have also shared the video.

A user wrote, “While we are cutting down trees and hurting mother nature, here is a video telling us that nature knows how to stand up again.”

Another user commented, “It must be a 'non-perennial river', all rivers do not form this way, rivers are made by nature by the natural flow of water in geographical gradient route (higher to lower), mountainous rivers are formed by melting ice.”