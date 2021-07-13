हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Incredible! Chef prepares world's ‘most expensive’ burger, sells it for Rs 4.42 Lakh

Robbert Jan de Veen of De Daltons diner in Voorthuizen, Netherlands took this interesting take on the everyday burger and gave it a unique touch. The bun he used in the preparation was made with Dom Pérignon champagne dough and topped with gold leaf.

Incredible! Chef prepares world&#039;s ‘most expensive’ burger, sells it for Rs 4.42 Lakh
Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: A chef has created the ‘world's most expensive burger' and it sold for 5,000 euro, which is nearly Rs 4,42,125. The dish has been named 'The Golden Boy'. 

Robbert Jan de Veen of De Daltons restaurant in Voorthuizen, Netherlands made an expensive hamburger that costs a whopping €5,000 for a single piece. He even shared an image of the dish on his Instagram page.

According to the official website of the diner, the burger is prepared using Beluga caviar, king crab, saffron, Wagyu beef, Spanish Paleta Iberico, white truffle, and English cheddar cheese. It also has a barbeque sauce that is made with one of the costliest coffee beans in the world, Kopi Luwak. 

The bun used in the preparation of the world's most expensive item is made with Dom Pérignon champagne dough and topped with gold leaf.

Take a look at the picture of 'The Golden Boy', shared by Robbert Jan de Veen: 

"Breaking a world record has been a childhood dream of mine and it feels amazing," Geo News quoted Veen as saying.

A restaurant in Oregon, US had previously in 2011 created the world's most expensive burger at that time, which was priced at USD 5,000 and weighed 352.44 kg.

The burger was sold to Netherlands-based business conglomerate Remia International, reports The National. It was then eaten by Rober Willemse, chairman of the Royal Dutch Food and Beverage Association. The amount collected from the sale was donated to an NGO by Veen.

