Indore girl’s dance video at busy intersection lands her in trouble, MP Home Minister to order action against her

New Delhi: A viral video, which featured a girl from Indore, has become not only the talk of the town but the country. As soon as the video hit the internet many came forward with their views on it. While many believed that it was wrong of her to dance like that in the middle of one of the busiest roads in the city, others praised the girl for creating awareness with her stunt.

While earlier this debate was just between the netizens, now the authorities and the political leaders are also getting involved. It seems like this stunt has landed Shreya Kalra, the girl in this video, in deep trouble.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said, “Whatever her intentions were, it was wrong. I will issue an order to take action against her under Motor Vehicles Acts, to stop such incidents in the future.”

Whatever her intentions were, it was wrong. I will issue an order to take action against her under Motor Vehicles Acts, to stop such incidents in the future: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on a viral video of a woman dancing at the traffic signal in Indore pic.twitter.com/ujUXXAgjK7 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Earlier, the authorities had also served her a notice for violation of traffic. The DSP also asked the youngsters to do only those activities which do not harm others and themselves.

The video was recorded at Rasoma square and people stopped and looked at the girl in the middle of the road and mistook it for a campaign that was initiated by Indore police.

Watch the video here:

Shreya Kalra, who is a model was seen dancing in this 30-second clip. All of a sudden she started dancing on the zebra crossing when the lights turned red. Through her dancing, Shreya also appealed to wear a mask.

Shreya Kalra took to her social media and clarified her reasons for making the video. No breaching of traffic rules was her motive and only wanted to spread awareness about wearing masks.

Live TV