'Installment Period Bhi To Batao Bhai': SIP Poster For Destination Wedding Goes Viral
The concept of the plan is simple: instead of paying a lump sum amount upfront, couples can opt for a monthly installment plan.
New Delhi: In the hustle and bustle of life, planning a wedding can feel like climbing a mountain, especially if it's a destination wedding. It involves a lot of time, effort, and, of course, money to ensure everything is just perfect for the couple and their guests.
Realizing the hefty price tag that often accompanies weddings, a Mumbai-based company has come up with a unique solution - Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) for destination weddings. (Also Read: Bank Employees To Receive 17% Annual Wage Hike; IBA, Unions Sign Joint Note)
What Is This Plan?
This innovative plan aims to make dream weddings a reality without causing financial stress. The concept is simple: instead of paying a lump sum amount upfront, couples can opt for a monthly installment plan. (Also Read: Big Relief To THESE EPF Members: Exempt From Joint Declaration Form Submission)
The SIP for destination weddings starts from as low as Rs 11,000 and goes up to Rs 43,500, making it accessible to a wide range of budgets.
Viral Sensation: From X To Instagram
A snapshot of this SIP offering made its way from platform X to Instagram, catching the attention of thousands. Within a few days of being shared, the post has garnered close to 17,000 likes.
Users' Reactions
The poster sparked a flurry of activity in the comments section.
