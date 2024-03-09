'Installment Period Bhi To Batao Bhai': SIP Poster For Destination Wedding Goes Viral

New Delhi: In the hustle and bustle of life, planning a wedding can feel like climbing a mountain, especially if it's a destination wedding. It involves a lot of time, effort, and, of course, money to ensure everything is just perfect for the couple and their guests.

Realizing the hefty price tag that often accompanies weddings, a Mumbai-based company has come up with a unique solution - Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) for destination weddings.

What Is This Plan?

This innovative plan aims to make dream weddings a reality without causing financial stress. The concept is simple: instead of paying a lump sum amount upfront, couples can opt for a monthly installment plan.

The SIP for destination weddings starts from as low as Rs 11,000 and goes up to Rs 43,500, making it accessible to a wide range of budgets.

Viral Sensation: From X To Instagram

A snapshot of this SIP offering made its way from platform X to Instagram, catching the attention of thousands. Within a few days of being shared, the post has garnered close to 17,000 likes.

Users' Reactions

The poster sparked a flurry of activity in the comments section.