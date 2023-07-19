Jaipur Discom Employee’s Epic Reason For Being Absent Goes Viral: Check

Whenever employees need a day or a few days off from work, the procedure they need to follow is to get permission and approval from their boss. However, this wasn't the case with a Jaipur Discom employee who gave an epic response to his boss after being asked for the reason for remaining absent during a surprise inspection in the office. The employee went on to charge the company's chief engineer, stating that he, too, is never on time. The response will clearly leave you baffled, but it's actually the truth. Let's break it down for you.

Jaipur Discom Employee's Response For Being Absent From Work

The incident is from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited where a person employed as a commercial assistant was asked for being late to work. He was given a notice, seeking an explanation for why he was not present during a surprise inspection that was conducted by the distributing company's chief engineer.



cre Trending Stories

To this, his reply to his boss was, “You yourself never come on time, so neither do I.”

It happened when GS Bairwa, the chief engineer of the Kota zone, conducted a surprise inspection at the accounts office of the zone on July 14. During the inspection, he found that the signature of Ajit Singh, a commercial assistant, was missing from the attendance register, and thus sent a notice to him, demanding an explanation.

“A surprise inspection was conducted at your office on 14.07.2023, at 09:45 in the morning during which it was found that on the mentioned date and time, your signature was missing on the attendance register of your office, indicating your absence. Please clarify the reason," a part of the notice read.

In response to this, Ajit Singh wrote in Hindi, "You are never on time, so neither do I come on time." The notice went viral on social media in no time, drawing multiple reactions from people.

Talking on the same to India Today, the Jaipur Discom employee noted that he had a "fair and appropriate response,” further adding that many other employees also received similar notices on the same day.