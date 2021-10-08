Lion seen coming out of washroom during safari, netizens applaud its 'hygiene' - WATCH

The biggest attratcion of a jungle safari is to see the animals live in the wilderness but a group of safari goers were thrilled when they saw a lion exit a bathroom in the middle of the jungle.

In the latest viral video, a lion is recorded walking out of a public washroom. The post has been shared by NGO called WildLense on their Twitter page with the caption, “Loo is not always safe for humans, sometimes it can be used by others too….”

WATCH:

Loo is not always safe & reliver for humans, sometime it can be used by others too...@susantananda3 @ParveenKaswan @PraveenIFShere @Saket_Badola pic.twitter.com/MNs9pwCycC — WildLense Eco Foundation (@WildLense_India) October 2, 2021

The incident was filmed by a safari goer as the car passes through a public washroom. Soon, a lion is seen emerging out of a gent’s toilet as the vehicle hovers nearby. The safari-goers who chanced upon the rare sight can be heard exhilarting at the sight and cracking jokes.

Netizens share their reaction in comments on the video. One user wrote, "The king of jungle" do whatever he wants to do,no body can interrupt him”. Another one said, “Call of the Nature”. Another quipped, "Apparently Lions are more civilized in India it seems."

The clip got nearly 20k views since it was put up on October 2.