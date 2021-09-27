हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Man asks woman to not sing in public in the name of religion, this is what happens next

Shared by an Iranian journalist on Twitter, the 5-minute long video starts with a woman singing on her guitar at a public place.

Man asks woman to not sing in public in the name of religion, this is what happens next
Image: Twitter

A very interesting video has come out of Iran which shows a group of women and men protesting against a man, who is trying to stop a woman from singing in a public place. In this video, a discussion about personal freedom and religious obligations also takes place and it ends at a very unique point.

Shared by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Twitter, the 5-minute long video starts with a woman singing on her guitar at a public place. A man with his mask on approaches the woman and asks her to stop singing. Before the bewildered woman could respond, another woman questions the man back about the reason behind his demand.

Soon, it turns into a discussion about religion and what’s permitted in sharia and Islam. A crowd gathers around them and they begin countering the man’s reasoning. A woman very categorically says that the rules are made by men to serve men.

The discussion then turns towards the corruption in the country and how the first man should think about that rather than wasting his energy in useless matters.

A guy from the crowd then comes near the first man and asks him to leave. After another round of heated conversation, the first man was forced to leave the spot.

The crowd turns towards the singing woman and asks her to continue singing. Once she begins, the crowd jeers for her.

 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoIranIslamSharia
Next
Story

Viral Video: Bride’s Dadi’s performance on popular Bollywood song is winning the internet

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression as rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, Odisha