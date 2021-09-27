Man asks woman to not sing in public in the name of religion, this is what happens next

A very interesting video has come out of Iran which shows a group of women and men protesting against a man, who is trying to stop a woman from singing in a public place. In this video, a discussion about personal freedom and religious obligations also takes place and it ends at a very unique point.

Shared by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Twitter, the 5-minute long video starts with a woman singing on her guitar at a public place. A man with his mask on approaches the woman and asks her to stop singing. Before the bewildered woman could respond, another woman questions the man back about the reason behind his demand.

Soon, it turns into a discussion about religion and what’s permitted in sharia and Islam. A crowd gathers around them and they begin countering the man’s reasoning. A woman very categorically says that the rules are made by men to serve men.

تمام جمعیت در این ویدیو موافق آواز خواندن زن هستند به جز یک نفر. درد همین است که ایران توسط همین اندک زورگویان گروگان گرفته شده اما دردناک‌تر اینجاست که برخی روزنامه‌نگاران و فعالان نگران همان یک مرد زورگو هستند که اینجا توسط مردم برایش شرمساری ایجاد شده pic.twitter.com/F56HcaeOaV — Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) September 26, 2021

The discussion then turns towards the corruption in the country and how the first man should think about that rather than wasting his energy in useless matters.

A guy from the crowd then comes near the first man and asks him to leave. After another round of heated conversation, the first man was forced to leave the spot.

The crowd turns towards the singing woman and asks her to continue singing. Once she begins, the crowd jeers for her.

