Man walks between hot air balloons suspended over 6,500 metres high, watch thrilling video

New Delhi: There are some people who are curious to try some adventurous sports but then there are some adrenaline junkies who like to take it to the next level for the thrilling. It can prove to be dangerous at some time though, some do it to make a record.

One such action-packed adventure video shared by the Guinness World Records (GWR) has gone viral. In the clip, a man is seen creating a record by walking between two hot air balloons. The man named Mike Howard attempted the feat back in 2004. Howards walked between the balloons twice. In one of the attempts, he aces the feat while blindfolded.

Watch the thrilling video here:

The hair-raising clip has been seen nearly 80k times and hundreds of users commented about the goose bumps they got while watching the clip. Some users laud the brave act of Howard while some showed dissatisfaction over the harness attached to him.

