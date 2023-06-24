NASA Unleashes Mind-Blowing Sound Of Space: Shares Sonification Of Black Hole

NASA is known for sharing some of the most interesting pictures and videos from outer space to keep people informed and aware of what is happening outside our planet. Among all the things that NASA shares on social media, some breathtaking and captivating images and videos often leave viewers surprised and sometimes in disbelief about how the universe can come up with several possibilities. In one such example, the American space agency shared a video that includes the astonishing sonification of a supermassive black hole that will definitely leave viewers in a state of wonder.



Providing details of the phenomenon, NASA playfully acknowledged that the sonification might not be a rival to the “Beethoven bangers of that time,” but is still considered a “one-hit wonder.”



As stated in the description of sonification, it is an audio representation of the supermassive black hole that is situated at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, also known as Sagittarius A*, further noting that the ancient celestial giant woke up approximately 200 years after remaining dormant and is now on a cosmic feast to consume gas and other celestial matter in its gravitational reach.



NASA shares new evidence of sonification of the supermassive black hole



While sharing the video on its Instagram handle, NASA gave details on the new evidence that it has gained about the ancient black hole. It further noted that the combined images of the Milky Way galaxy allowed researchers to adapt visual information data from the organisation's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) and NASA Chandra Xray into sound, which helped to create this sonification.



It also gave a detailed description of the image and wrote, “An arched line ripples across the image, starting at the lower righthand corner. As it passes over the orange-tinted IXPE data, sounds like digital winds are triggered, particularly where those orange areas are brightest. When the traveling line passes over the blue-tinted Chandra data, the resulting notes resemble steel drums.”



In the meantime, social media users took to the comment section and shared their amazement over the discovery.



While one user wrote, “Poetic rizz of space,” another said, “Enjoying the color & sound. Interesting process.”



“Radio Sagittarius will be a blast of music. This is beyond poetic,” a third user commented.