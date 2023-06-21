How Mumbai Local Train Commuters Celebrated International Yoga Day

As the world comes together to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, the enthusiasm among people, including the young and the elderly across the globe, is quite high. Numerous countries are actively participating in the event, and social media is abuzz with viral videos showcasing people practicing yoga in various locations. Among all these videos is one from a Mumbai local train, where a group of people are seen performing yoga asanas while travelling on a local train. These yoga enthusiasts stood inside the train compartment and demonstrated yoga poses for the seated passengers.

The video also showed the passengers imitating the yoga poses after observing the group perform some warm-up poses and stretches.

Shared by news agency ANI, the video has gone viral, amassing a lot of views and likes on social media.

Similar visuals surfaced last year when an organisation launched a campaign to perform yoga on local trains in Mumbai. Pictures of the same were also shared by Western Railway on Twitter with a caption that read, "Heal-Station in association with WR organised yoga in Mumbai Local train on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2022."

Heal-Station in association with WR organised yoga in Mumbai Local train on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2022



Commuters were taught how they can utilize their travel time for fitness by doing yoga practices while travelling in local train.

This is not the only video that has surfaced on Twitter. Many similar visuals have gone viral including another from a railway station in Mumbai. In the video, passengers along with the railway staff were seen performing yoga poses at the station.

#WATCH | Passengers & railway employees perform yoga at Mumbai Central Station, on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/6FC0LcW0Yc — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Passengers travelling on a Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Delhi were also seen performing yoga. Guided by yoga guru Krishna Kant Mishra, the passengers were doing a few asanas on the train.

India taking part in International Yoga Day

This year, the celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21 is marked by the same level of enthusiasm as before. People from all over the country —from political figures to celebrities, along with the citizens of India — are enthusiastically participating in the event.

This annual global event as a huge platform to raise awareness and promote the numerous benefits of practicing yoga.