Paw-Dorable Moment For Punjab Police As Simmy, The Labrador, Beats Cancer And Returns To Duty

Dogs are humans’ best friends. Studies point out how these smart furballs are good at sensing emotions too. The work done by military and police dogs is commendable in every sense of the word. Once trained well, their super-powered noses perform everything from providing general protection to drug detection. Speaking of which, a video of a Labrador from the Punjab Police Canine Squad recently went viral for all the good reasons. The canine, named Simmy, resumed duty after beating the deadly disease, cancer.

In the video, Simmy, who is 7-year-old, can be seen taking a stroll on the lawn with a policeman. Harjit Singh, SSP, Faridkot told the media, "The dog suffered from cancer for a long time.” He added, “Now, her health has improved. She helps in anti-sabotage checking. In the past, she has helped the police seize intoxicating substances from a foreigner.”

Posted by news agency ANI, the clip quickly gained popularity among social media users, garnering close to 2 lakh views. Not just this, but Simmy earned huge appreciation and respect for returning to duty. Users flooded the comment section with red hearts, folded hands and applause emojis.

#WATCH | Faridkot: A Labrador dog named Simmy, who is part of the Punjab Police Canine squad, beats cancer and joins back duty pic.twitter.com/hT4qEqFqH4 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

He added, “These dog squads are very good at detecting explosives and drugs during checking devices and very helpful for district police.”

Dogs in police and army services

Dogs are a crucial part of the police and defence forces. They are usually trained to pick up scents, sniff bombs, drugs, and chemicals. In certain operations, they are made to trace criminals as well. These dogs are specially trained to locate missing people or dead bodies.

In the Army, dogs are also equipped with cameras, so that their handlers can see them live and give them instructions. For example, Gujarat Police Force deploys assault dogs with Chetak Commandos.