PewDiePie

PewDiePie marries long time girlfriend Marzia Bisognin in beautiful ceremony in London

As the news about the biggest marriage in the YouTube universe emerged, many took to social media to congratulate the couple.  

PewDiePie, the biggest star on YouTube, has married his long time girlfriend Marzia Bisognin, a former popular YouTube star, at a beautiful ceremony in west London's Kew Gardens on Monday (August 19). The couple took to social media on Tuesday to share snippets of their wedding ceremony.

“We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be  I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman,” tweeted PewDiePie, the 29-year-old Swedish star who's real name is Felix Kjellberg.

“Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I'm the luckiest person and I'm so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives,” shared 26-year-old Marzia Bisognin, the former Italian internet personality who's moved into fashion and design.

 

Marzia had a hugely popular YouTube channel “Cutie Pie” dedicated to fashion and beauty. It had over seven million subscribers at a point but she shut shop in 2018.

The couple have been together since 2011. Marzia intially moved to Sweden to be with him. Later the duo moved to UK.

A day before saying 'I do', PewDiePie posted a new video "Addressing the rumours" revealing that he has no plans about quitting. "I'm getting married, Brad's left, hitting 100 million subscribers, an insane number, it's the dumbest number I've ever heard... There's a lot of speculation that I'm going to quit the channel because of all these pieces kind of falling together. I still really enjoy YouTube, and I have no plans of quitting," he said.

As the news about the biggest marriage in the YouTube universe emerged, several stars on the video platform congratulated the couple.

 

 

 

Felix wore an all-black ensemble for the big day while Marzia donned the traditional white gown. The pair live together in Brighton, UK, with their two pugs Maya and Edgar.

Pewdiepie was recently named as the biggest earning YouTuber, racking in £6.5million a month.

