Maeta

Pop singer Maeta gets BITTEN by a snake on her chin, shares video - WATCH

"What I go through to make videos for y’all," the 21-year old singer said.

Pop singer Maeta gets BITTEN by a snake on her chin, shares video - WATCH

New Delhi: "What I go through to make videos for y’all," said pop singer Maeta after she was bitten by a snake on her chin. 

The 5-second clip, shared by Maeta on her social media platforms, shows her filming a music video with two snakes placed on top of her.

It, however, didn't go as the Indianapolis native must have thought as one of the snakes suddenly bit her on the chin. As per several media reports, the snakes were not venomous and that the 21-year old singer is completely fine.

The short video has now gone viral on Instagram and has got over 4.8 lakh views and 20,222 likes since being posted on December 20.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maeta (@maetasworld)

ALSO READ | Bollywood actor Salman Khan gets bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse

Maeta keeps stealing the hearts of her fans through several music videos and Instagram clips and posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maeta (@maetasworld)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maeta (@maetasworld)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maeta (@maetasworld)

Her debut EP, 'Do Not Disturb', was released in November 2019. She was also signed to Jay-Z’s 'Roc Nation' earlier this year. 

Live TV

Tags:
MaetaViralViral videoSnakeSnake bite
