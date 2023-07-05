trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631014
Ratan Tata Urges Caution Toward Stray Animals Taking Refuge Under Cars

Stray animals find an ally in Ratan Tata, as industrialist shares a special post asking car owners to exercise caution during monsoon.

  • Ratan Tata is known for his love for dogs.
  • He shared a post urging people to take care of strays.
  • His post has amassed a lot of appreciation from people.

The friendship between humans and dogs has always been regarded as very special and this special companionship is not new to the world. While dogs are said to be a man’s best friend, the internet is full of heartwarming stories of friendship between humans and their pet dogs. The mention of dogs surely would remind us of one notable figure — Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and a renowned industrialist. His love for dogs is widely known, and he has often expressed his compassion for his four-legged friends. He has also built a special kennel for street dogs at the global headquarters of Tata Group in Mumbai and has even been a supporter of animal rights.

Recently, Ratan Tata shared a heartfelt post on Instagram showing concern for stray animals during monsoon. The 85-year-old industrialist urged his followers to be mindful and show extra care for animals taking refuge under their vehicles during the rains. He emphasised the importance of taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of stray animals.

He also shared a picture of a dog with a QR code collar around his neck.

Ratan Tata Urges People To Take Care Of Strays During Monsoons

Mentioning a series of suggestions for his followers, Ratan Tata stated that it is important to check under cars before turning them on and accelerating to avoid injuries to any stray animal taking shelter under them.

He also went on to ask people to provide temporary shelter to the strays during the monsoons.

"Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

As soon as the post was shared, netizens took to the comment section and praised and appreciated his thoughtful message for strays.

A user wrote, “Gem for the voiceless society, Man in million.”

Another user said, “A 20-30 seconds break after starting the engine can save a life."

"A voice for the voiceless," another user wrote.

A fourth follower commented, "You, sir, make a huge difference. I wish you a long healthy life."

The post has so far amassed lakhs of likes.

