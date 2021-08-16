हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Samajwadi Party's MP forgets national anthem while hoisting tricolour in Moradabad- Watch

Soon after unfurling the tricolor, and enthusiastically reciting the first verse of 'Jana Gana Mana' Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad, ST Hasan forgot the following verse and so did others.

Samajwadi Party&#039;s MP forgets national anthem while hoisting tricolour in Moradabad- Watch
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A moment of sheer awkwardness was seen when Samajwadi Party (SP) MP ST Hasan and other party workers seemingly `forgot` the national anthem at a flag hoisting ceremony held at Moradabad on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday (August 15, 2021). 

The Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad arrived at the tomb of Nawab Majju Khan and paid his respects, following which he hoisted the national flag at an event held at Gul Shahid Park. 

Soon after unfurling the tricolor, and enthusiastically reciting the first verse of `Jana Gana Mana` he forgot the following verse and so did others, which can also be seen in a video that went viral on social media. 

Watch the video here:

The participants at the event fumbled and attempted to resume the anthem. One of them directly skipped to the last verse and sang "Jaya Hai" thrice while Hasan quietly looked at others. Meanwhile, he took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that they are trying to polarize people of Hindu and Muslim communities, ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. 

ALSO READ | ‘What makes us desi’: Netflix celebrates India’s Independence Day in a witty way- Watch viral video

"It is not our job to polarize people. Ask BJP why they are moving forward with such agendas. Ask them why they are creating a tiff between Hindus and Muslims," he said while speaking to the media. 

