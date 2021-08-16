‘What makes us desi’: Netflix celebrates India’s Independence Day in a witty way- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Yesterday, the social media websites were flooded with creative videos from different companies wishing people of India a very happy Independence Day. But like a needle in the hay, the netizens were able to pick out one of the best videos and it was shared by none other than- Netflix.

Netflix had titled the video, “Here’s to 75 years of being desi”. It was a montage of different scenes from various popular Indian movies and web series. The compilation of the scenes was hilarious.

The video starts with an iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where Kajol can be seen babbling about her love for India with her husband and son Krissh. Each and every frame explain the points of ‘what makes us desi’ in a witty way.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has gone viral and has garnered over 2 million views, a million likes and these numbers are rising quickly.

