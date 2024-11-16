Advertisement
UP FAIR ACCIDENT

Scalp Ripped Off After Girl's Hair Gets Entangled In Ferris Wheel In UP's Kannauj | WATCH

The accident caused the young girl to suffer severe head injuries, leaving her bleeding heavily before she lost consciousness at the scene.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 08:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a tragic incident at a fair in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a teenage girl's hair got caught in the roller of a swing, resulting in the horrifying loss of her entire scalp.

The distressing moment, captured on video, shows her hair and scalp hanging from the swing's rod as bystanders scrambled to stop the Ferris wheel. The video, which went viral on social media on Monday, revealed that by the time the swing halted, her scalp had been completely torn off, leaving her in critical condition.

The accident took place on Saturday evening during a fair in Madhonagar village, located in the Talgram police station area of Kannauj. The victim, 13-year-old Anuradha Katheria, suffered severe head injuries, bleeding profusely before fainting at the scene.

Her family rushed her to a nearby private hospital in Gursahaiganj, but as her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to PGI in Lucknow for advanced treatment.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the importance of safety precautions before boarding fairground rides. Loose items such as hair, hats, sunglasses, dupattas, sarees, phones, and jewelry should be secured to prevent accidents. Sudden movements on rides can cause these items to fall or become entangled, leading to devastating outcomes, as tragically seen in Kannauj.

