How Sholay Would Look Like If Made In Hollywood — Watch AI Version

The entire world knows about artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential usage that spans multiple fields including job sectors, education, and, especially among digital artists. While we have seen several AI creations on the internet including changes made to prominent personalities and even on locations, a very unique creation is now going viral on social media and it has a cinema connection. You must have heard about the characters from the 1975 iconic Hindi film Sholay such as Jai, Veeru, Gabbar Singh, Thakur, Basanti and many more. However, how will it be if AI meets Sholay? Sounds interesting, isn't it?

This indeed happened and it seems that the internet clearly loved it. A video showing Hollywood actors in the roles of Sholay characters is going viral on social media and has gained a lot of attention of late.

AI-version Of Sholay In Hollywood Goes Viral

The AI-generated video shows how popular Hollywood actors like Al Pacino, Robert Di Niro, Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts, and others would look if roped in for Sholay. And it is the accurate representation of the characters and the actors that has got the internet talking.

Shared by a Reddit user with a caption that reads, "What If Sholay Was Made In Hollywood," the video shows Robert De Niro as Jai, Al Pacino as Veeru, Julia Roberts as Basanti, Anthony Hopkins as Gabbar Singh, and Kevin Spacey as Thakur Baldev Singh.

Edited quite perfectly on the original video, the Hollywood version looks almost real. So far, it has received several upvotes and comments.

Watch:

Users took to the comment section and added many reactions.

One comment read, “No no we don’t do Kevin Spacey anymore.”

A second user wrote, “Kevin Spacey plays psychopath best. Baldev Singh urf Thakur was a straight forward man. That is a miscast there, probably Gene Hackman would have suited.”

About Sholay

Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is one of the most greatest Hindi movies. The film has captured the hearts of millions across the country. From the film's storyline, famous characters to the songs, and the epic dialogues, fans still connect with it in every aspect. Sholay includes an amazing cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar.