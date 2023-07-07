Did The Simpsons Also Predict The Launch Of Meta's Threads App? Check

With 34 seasons in total, The Simpsons has undeniably become a television phenomenon. Being both the longest-running American sitcom and animated program, the show has been widely recognised, not just for its humorous satire on everything including politics, family life, and pop culture, but also for its remarkably historical predictions, that have been on top of the country’s cultural pulse. From the US-China war to Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic, the invention of smartwatches, and the censoring of Michelangelo’s David, among others, the series has already left the internet stunned by its predictions.

And it seems that the predictions are not over yet. Days after making a snide prediction about the mysterious disappearance of the Titanic submersible, The Simpsons has done it again!

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg took the internet by storm after launching Meta's Threads application, a direct rival to Elon Musk's Twitter. While the application's launch has created a buzz on the internet, a strange resemblance to the animated cartoon has also caught the internet's attention.



cre Trending Stories

Did The Simpsons predict Meta's Threads?

A Twitter handle recently shared a picture of Homer Simpson, showing the symbol of the ‘Threads’ application on his earlobe.

The Simpson's did it again pic.twitter.com/uR8BGCwhPS — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) July 7, 2023

“The Simpsons did it again,” the user wrote in the caption.

As soon as the post was shared, social media users took to the comment section and posted their reactions. Some of them also pointed out that the image was edited, further mentioning that Homer’s ear never looked like the symbol.

"This happens too often," a user wrote, while another said, "And the M stands for Meta? Oh man... every single time."

"Photoshop did it again," a third user stated.

Check:

That is not at all what homer's ear looked like. pic.twitter.com/0yfmk2qF0z — Lauren Bertoni (@Lauren_lolly_) July 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/issaa2222/status/1677278368843038722

Homie was on Threads before it happened _ — Benzinga Tech __ (@BenzingaTech) July 7, 2023

What? They predicted another freakin' thing?! Those yellow cartoon characters are like psychic magicians or something. July 7, 2023

The tweet has so far gained over 500 million views, along with more than 65,000 likes and several comments.

About the Threads app

Meta-owned Instagram launched Threads, a text-based application, that looks similar to Twitter. It is an entirely separate platform that offers users the option to engage in public conversations and real-time updates. Users can write text posts, share photos and videos, and then also like, comment, repost, and share.