हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kokilaben rap

The viral Kokilaben rap is internet's current favourite and #RasodeMeinKaunTha meme takes over social media

We are watching Kokilaben rap on loop and the viral memes have tickled are funny bones!

The viral Kokilaben rap is internet&#039;s current favourite and #RasodeMeinKaunTha meme takes over social media
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@yashrajmukhate

New Delhi: By now, you must have definitely watched the viral Kokilaben rap. Isn't it? It is internet current favourite and the video is all over social media. Actually, a music producer named Yashraj Mukhate added a musical mix to a few dialogues of Kokilaben from the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', leaving the internet in splits.

The scene has Kokilaben scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi aka Gopi Vau and Rashi for putting an empty cooker on gas. She asks "Rasode mein kaun tha?" and a petrified Gopi Vau takes Rashi Ben's name. And since then, the video has taken over social media and netizens are busy making memes on #RasodeMeinKaunTha and #RashiBen. 

We are watching Kokilaben rap on loop and the viral memes have tickled are funny bones.

Watch the video here:

And, now take a look at the ROFL memes. These will brighten your day, trust us!

Even Zomato and Netflix couldn't stop themselves from joining the meme fest:

Isn't the video just awesome? Tell us what you think in the comments section.

Tags:
kokilaben rapviral kokilaben rapgopi vaurashi benSaath Nibhaana Saathiyayashraj mukhate
Next
Story

TMC uses memes and humour of 'Rasode me khali cooker' to publicise its scheme on free ration

  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT38M26S

Badi Bahas: Just name is Imran, but Pakistan's 'command' in Dawood's hand?