The viral Kokilaben rap is internet's current favourite and #RasodeMeinKaunTha meme takes over social media

New Delhi: By now, you must have definitely watched the viral Kokilaben rap. Isn't it? It is internet current favourite and the video is all over social media. Actually, a music producer named Yashraj Mukhate added a musical mix to a few dialogues of Kokilaben from the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', leaving the internet in splits.

The scene has Kokilaben scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi aka Gopi Vau and Rashi for putting an empty cooker on gas. She asks "Rasode mein kaun tha?" and a petrified Gopi Vau takes Rashi Ben's name. And since then, the video has taken over social media and netizens are busy making memes on #RasodeMeinKaunTha and #RashiBen.

We are watching Kokilaben rap on loop and the viral memes have tickled are funny bones.

Watch the video here:

And, now take a look at the ROFL memes. These will brighten your day, trust us!

My brain during exams - RASODE MEIN KON THA ? MAI THI ? TUM THI ? YE RASHI THI ? ........KON THA?? #RasodeMeinKaunTha — Sakshi Rajput (@sakshirajput04) August 24, 2020

1 crore rupees for KBC - Kokila Ben Cooker related question. pic.twitter.com/7QEWFnuQeU — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) August 23, 2020

Even Zomato and Netflix couldn't stop themselves from joining the meme fest:

khali cooker gas par chadhane se acha hai order hi kar lo — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 23, 2020

What a pressure cooker situation. pic.twitter.com/ZqwCSqG06q — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 24, 2020

Isn't the video just awesome? Tell us what you think in the comments section.