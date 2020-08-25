The viral Kokilaben rap is internet's current favourite and #RasodeMeinKaunTha meme takes over social media

New Delhi: By now, you must have definitely watched the viral Kokilaben rap. Isn't it? It is internet current favourite and the video is all over social media. Actually, a music producer named Yashraj Mukhate added a musical mix to a few dialogues of Kokilaben from the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', leaving the internet in splits.
The scene has Kokilaben scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi aka Gopi Vau and Rashi for putting an empty cooker on gas. She asks "Rasode mein kaun tha?" and a petrified Gopi Vau takes Rashi Ben's name. And since then, the video has taken over social media and netizens are busy making memes on #RasodeMeinKaunTha and #RashiBen.
We are watching Kokilaben rap on loop and the viral memes have tickled are funny bones.
Watch the video here:
First World Problems Made Kokila Ben sing this time I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad! #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios
And, now take a look at the ROFL memes. These will brighten your day, trust us!
#RasodeMeinKaunTha
it's her choice ! pic.twitter.com/4Jrei6p3AM
— Nikunj Umaretiya (@IM_Nikunj2312) August 25, 2020
My brain during exams - RASODE MEIN KON THA ? MAI THI ? TUM THI ? YE RASHI THI ? ........KON THA?? #RasodeMeinKaunTha
— Sakshi Rajput (@sakshirajput04) August 24, 2020
1 crore rupees for KBC - Kokila Ben Cooker related question. pic.twitter.com/7QEWFnuQeU
— Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) August 23, 2020
Now this is perfect !!
.
.#rasodemekauntha pic.twitter.com/1Z0jPkEs6j
— (@neechesetopper3) August 24, 2020
#rashiben right now : pic.twitter.com/xV4J4nuYFI
— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) August 23, 2020
The answer to "RASODE MEIN KAUN THA?" is finally here!!#Rashi #RashiBen pic.twitter.com/GQhwF2nDVs
— Divyanshi (@DivyanshiWho) August 23, 2020
Everyone is making memes on #rashiben... Meanwhile Rashi... :- pic.twitter.com/LnJDfzNGnS
— Harshu (@Harshu110101) August 23, 2020
Even Zomato and Netflix couldn't stop themselves from joining the meme fest:
khali cooker gas par chadhane se acha hai order hi kar lo
— Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 23, 2020
What a pressure cooker situation. pic.twitter.com/ZqwCSqG06q
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 24, 2020
Isn't the video just awesome? Tell us what you think in the comments section.