Bengaluru moonwalk video

The viral 'moonwalk' video by Bengaluru artist recreated in Mexico

The viral &#039;moonwalk&#039; video by Bengaluru artist recreated in Mexico
Image Credit: Twitter

Mexico City: Noted Bengaluru-based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy's recently-shared video clip of him walking on a potholed road in the city resembling craters on the moon, has now been recreated in Mexico.

Baadal took to Twitter to share the Mexico video and and wrote, "...and they recreated it in Mexico! #mexican roads."

Mexican agency Boveda Celeste had contacted him on Facebook for the permission to recreate the video.

The video shared on social media shows someone dressed up in an astronaut suit, walking slowly on a damaged road, just like the one shared by Baadal. The person carries the Mexican flag and there is audio in the background.

Baadal has received many requests to recreate this 'moonwalk' in other parts of India and in other countries as well.

The Bengaluru-based artist has used his creative artwork in the past too, to red flag the callousness of the civic administration in maintaining roads and other amenities, by displaying dummy mermaids and crocodiles around potholes to draw the Bengaluru municipality's attention to the city's infrastructure woes.

