Tiktok influencer tests COVID-19 positive after taking coronavirus challenge

Larz (Shawn Mendes), a Tiktok influencer and a YouTuber who was part of the 'Toilet Seat Licking' coronavirus challenge on social media said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Larz, whose Twitter account has now been suspended because of violating Twitter rules, took to Twitter and said , "I tested positive for Coronavirus."

Earlier on March 21, Larz posted a video on Twitter where he licks a brown substance, believed to be foundation, from the toilet seat before saying, 'coronavirus challenge.'

This was part of the trend that was going on social media platforms, mainly, on Tiktok.

The clip went viral and had received over 5 lakh views.

The day after he posted the toilet video, Larz tweeted another clip of himself lying on a bed in what appears to be a hospital room and said, 'I tested positive for Coronavirus.'

The United States have been the third COVID-19 worst-hit country after China and Italy with over 60,162 positive cases as on March 25, 2020. US has witnessed over 823 deaths till now.

The global COVID-19 positives cases have jumped to 4,45,982 with Italy losing most of the people, 6,820.