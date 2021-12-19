UP police's pun-filled Spider-Man tweet to raise awareness will make you chuckle

New Delhi: Since the dawn of social media, it has become easier for people to communicate with the masses. And this means of communication has not only proven to be useful to individuals but also to various government departments which interact with the citizens on the daily basis.

Government departments, especially police are often seen to be using these social media platforms to raise awareness amongst their people by not always rolling out strict orders but pun-filled posts.

Keeping up the same spirit, this time the Uttar Pradesh police has taken on the microblogging site Twitter to raise awareness against drunk driving by using the Marvel Cinematic Universe's recently released movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Connecting with the youth of our country, UP police weaved its tweet around the ongoing euphoria for MCU's Spider-Man franchise and wrote: " #SpiderMan can jump & fly, but there's #NoWayHome if you are high!

Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home. Don’t Drink & Drive!" UP police's social media team topped the game with its mind blogging poster for "Not Sober-Man."

#SpiderMan can jump & fly, but there's #NoWayHome if you are high! Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home. Don’t Drink & Drive!#SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/t9I7oxCqbx — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 18, 2021

Internet surfers are definitely amused by UP police's pun-filled tweet as the post has already surpassed the 1k likes. Tweeteraties are lauding UP police's creativity with their comments. One of the user wrote, "Creative .. great," "Achha h ...kam se kam police bhi creative ho rhi h..lage rho," wrote another.