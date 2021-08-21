US cop, commuter scramble to save man who fell on subway tracks - Watch hair raising video

New Delhi: In an act of sheer bravery, a New York police officer and a commuter saved a man who fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, USA. Both men saved the other passenger in the nick of time as the next train arrived.

The video shared by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), which is sure to give everyone chills, shows a man lying face-down on the subway tracks. An NYPD cop jumped on the tracks and tried to lift up the man. As the officer struggled, a commuter jumped on the tracks as well to help him. They pushed the man, who was pulled by other travellers on the platform. As the courageous duo climbed on the platform surrounded by applause from the spectators, a train was seen arriving on the track.

Sharing the video on Instagram on its official handle, NYPD wrote, “NYPD cops help New Yorkers at any cost!”

“When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, @nypdtransitbureau officers didn’t hesitate for a moment to put his safety ahead of their own. We’re also grateful to the Good Samaritan who courageously helped,” the post read.

Watch the gritty video here:

As per ABC7, the victim named Jessey Branch was waiting on the southbound 2/5 platform at around noon when he had a seizure at the 149th street station.

The officer who saved Branch was identified as Ludin Lopez and said that the train was just a minute away. “I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn’t even thinking,” Lopez told CBS2.

Netizens applauded both the brave officer and the commuter for risking their lives to save Branch.