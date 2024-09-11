Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791560https://zeenews.india.com/viral/vande-bharat-train-window-smashed-viral-video-shocking-2791560.html
Newsviral
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

Shocking Video: Vande Bharat In-Charge Smashes Train Window – What’s The Motive Behind?

In the video, the man appears to be deliberately breaking the window, leading to widespread concern and questions regarding the motive behind the act.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shocking Video: Vande Bharat In-Charge Smashes Train Window – What’s The Motive Behind?

Viral Video: Recently, a video has gone viral, capturing a man using a hammer to smash the window of a Vande Bharat Express train while it was parked at a station. The footage has sparked confusion and speculation among social media users about whether the incident was an act of sabotage or simply routine maintenance.

In the video, the man appears to be deliberately breaking the window, leading to widespread concern and questions regarding the motive behind the act. With train safety and various 'conspiracies' being hot topics in India, many wondered if this incident was part of a larger scheme or merely an isolated case of vandalism.

No official details have yet been confirmed about the video's location or the specific reason behind the window-breaking. However, Manthira Moorthy M., who identifies as the in-charge of Vande Bharat Express, clarified on 'X' that this was a standard procedure to replace cracked windows. He emphasized that the worker should have worn proper safety gear to avoid any confusion regarding the incident.

The exact location and further context of the incident remain unclear, but this explanation aims to address public concerns and dispel rumors about potential sabotage.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'