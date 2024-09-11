Shocking Video: Vande Bharat In-Charge Smashes Train Window – What’s The Motive Behind?

Viral Video: Recently, a video has gone viral, capturing a man using a hammer to smash the window of a Vande Bharat Express train while it was parked at a station. The footage has sparked confusion and speculation among social media users about whether the incident was an act of sabotage or simply routine maintenance.

In the video, the man appears to be deliberately breaking the window, leading to widespread concern and questions regarding the motive behind the act. With train safety and various 'conspiracies' being hot topics in India, many wondered if this incident was part of a larger scheme or merely an isolated case of vandalism.

No official details have yet been confirmed about the video's location or the specific reason behind the window-breaking. However, Manthira Moorthy M., who identifies as the in-charge of Vande Bharat Express, clarified on 'X' that this was a standard procedure to replace cracked windows. He emphasized that the worker should have worn proper safety gear to avoid any confusion regarding the incident.

The exact location and further context of the incident remain unclear, but this explanation aims to address public concerns and dispel rumors about potential sabotage.