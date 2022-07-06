Newsviral
Viral Video: Cat tries to climb wall, fails hilariously- Watch

Practice makes 'a man' perfect, not cats. Watch this video of a cat that tries twice to jump over a wall, but couldn't even reach the brim. 

 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Cat videos have been swooning the internet from the past few years. Viewers have often appreciated these animals to be smart, intelligent and flexible, but to contrary this video of a cat falling hilariously while trying to jump over a wall has made people laugh their hearts out. This video was posted by @buitengebieden on twitter a day ago with the caption "At least he tried.. twice". The video is simply about a cat who climbed a Mercedes to jump to wall, but falls in the mid way. Viewers appreciated the efforts of the cat that tried the same thing again. 

The video received 15.5 million views along with approximately 5 lakh likes and 95 thousand comments in merely twenty four hours of being posted. 

Watch Now - 

The video was also re-shared by almost 1 lakh viewers. People tweeted comments like "guess they weren't lying when they said cats have 9 lives" or "It’s been a while since I had tears in my eyes laughing".  

 

Someone has rightly said 'Cats are smart, but they gotta know their limitations"

