Viral

Viral video: Dulha force feeds 'ladoo' to bride, appalled netizens call it 'abuse’

A video in which a groom is seen forcefully feeding the bride with a 'ladoo' has gone viral leaving netizens angry.

Viral video: Dulha force feeds &#039;ladoo&#039; to bride, appalled netizens call it &#039;abuse’

New Delhi: Lately wedding videos are breaking the internet bringing both funny and dramatic content, which has the netizens hooked. In a latest viral video which has attracted a lot of heat recently, a groom is seen forcefully feeding the bride with a 'ladoo'.

The video shared on instgram by user official_niranjanm87, shows a very intense clip in which the couple is seen feeding each other sweets. First, the bride feeds the groom but when it comes to her turn, the man grabs her by the hair, and shoves the mithai into her mouth. Though, no one around the couple is shocked to see such behaviour.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Though, the video is shared as a source of amusement several netizens were appalled who called the whole thing nothing short of abuse.

One user wrote: "This is not funny this is abuse. That is a sign of what is to come. I can't believe this family allowed this to happen. These are not funny or entertaining these are sad. That's a violent man who didn't like no!"

While another said: "Shame on treating the bride like this on the day of marriage by the groom...god knows how he will treat her for a lifetime...nobody is stopping him behave in this manner..."

Though such videos are not new for the social media. Recently, a bride is seen trying to feed sweets to her newlywed husband but when he hesitates to eat it and pulls her hand closer, she loses her cool and throws the sweet at him.

