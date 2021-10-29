हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Exchange offer! Monkey gives back glasses it stole in return for a treat, netizens are amused - Watch

A video of a unique exhange offer between a man and a monkey has gone viral and the internet has erupted in laughs, watch it here...

Exchange offer! Monkey gives back glasses it stole in return for a treat, netizens are amused - Watch

New Delhi: A video of an animal behaving like a human is very common and extremely funny to watch like the latest clip which has gone viral. The internet is in splits at the 'intelligence of this monkey whose behaviour can be compared with that of a child. 

A monkey stole a man's glasses and refused to return it till got a treat in echange. The hilarious video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma. He captioned the video as "Ek haath do, Ek haath lo" (roughly translates to - Give with one hand take with the other).

Watch the hilarious video here: 

In the video, the monkey is seen sitting on top of an iron mesh while the man is passing it a mango drink. The monkey holds onto the glasses till the mango drink is passed on to it. The man negotiated with the primate who stole his glasses, though, the 'smart' monkey refuses to return until it gets a treat. Finally, a trade takes place, the man's specs for a mango drink.

The internet has exploded with comments.

Here's how some of them reacted:

Users commented how monkey's are an intelligent species.

Some users shared their own experiences. One wrote:

While another said: 

Another user called it a barter system, 

Since being uploaded, the video has been viewed nearly 20,000 times. 

